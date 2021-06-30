Match your capo to your guitar with Fender and Kyser's new partnership

Colour matching a capo with your guitar's finish? This is a new one on us but we like the sound of Fender and Kyser's new partnership on a range of Classic Colours Quick Change electric guitar capos.

(Image credit: Kyser / Fender)

Butterscotch Blonde, Olympic White, Surf Green and Daphne Blue are all available to add a touch of classic Fender class to your guitar neck.

Those colours are accurate too; the ColorMatch Process used here involves precisely recreating classic Pantone colours via state-of-the-art photospectrometry, then customising and comparing the required shades against several vintage and modern-era Fender guitars.

Each Fender x Kyser Quick-Change Electric Guitar Capo retails for £24.99/€21.99 MSRP. More info at kysermusical.com/fender.