Match your capo to your guitar with Fender and Kyser's new partnership

The Classic Colours electric guitar capo series is offered in Surf Green, Butterscotch Blonde, Olympic White, and Daphne Blue

Colour matching a capo with your guitar's finish? This is a new one on us but we like the sound of Fender and Kyser's new partnership on a range of Classic Colours Quick Change electric guitar capos. 

  

Butterscotch Blonde, Olympic White, Surf Green and Daphne Blue are all available to add a touch of classic Fender class to your guitar neck.

Those colours are accurate too; the ColorMatch Process used here involves precisely recreating classic Pantone colours via state-of-the-art photospectrometry, then customising and comparing the required shades against several vintage and modern-era Fender guitars. 

Each Fender x Kyser Quick-Change Electric Guitar Capo retails for £24.99/€21.99 MSRP. More info at kysermusical.com/fender.

