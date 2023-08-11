Fender and Juanes join forces for a super-versatile signature HSS Strat, equipped with an onboard mid-boost preamp, finished in Luna White

Fender and Colombian guitar superstar Juanes have teamed up for a signature Stratocaster that takes the HSS format and makes it even more versatile, with an onboard mid-boost preamp accessible via an S-1 Switch.

That means, at the touch of a button nested on the top of guitar’s skirted volume control, you can kick in up 12dB of mid-boost and help your solos power through the mix, or indeed to give a different weight to your rhythm playing. The level of the boost is controlled by the second Tone knob.

A Strat HSS configuration is one of electric guitar’s Swiss Army Knife designs. There’s not much it can’t do. Juanes’ signature model pairs two custom-voiced Ultra Noiseless Strat single-coils with an Alnico II modern-voiced humbucker at the bridge. There are two tone controls, a volume with S-1 Switch.

Build-wise, the Juanes Strat has a solid alder body, finished in satin Luna white. The bolt-on neck has a deep C profile and a satin finish. It has a 10” to 14” compound radius fingerboard, lending it a super-playable contemporary feel.

Juanes says it is “a dream” to have a model bearing his name, not least because it does everything he needs a guitar to do. And as a player whose style is rooted in mix of folk, tango and Vallenato, and given a twist by way of the profound influence of Metallica, that really does mean that he needs a guitar to cover all bases, from soulful funk, through traditional Latin arrangements, and metal too.

“Nowadays I feel that I only need this guitar and many ideas,” he said in a statement. “My relationship with Fender began when I was living in Colombia. I decided to sell everything I had to buy my first Fender guitar and I came to the United States and recorded my first album. And today, I can say that we have a Juanes Stratocaster in Luna White. It’s a dream. I can’t believe it, I’m very happy.”

Justin Norvell, Fender’s executive vice president of product, described the guitar as “a remarkable fusion of artistry, functionality and unmatched sound quality.”

“Juanes is known for his clean, bright sounds that flawlessly blend his rock and metal inspirations with his Colombian roots,” said Norvell. “Our goal was to create a guitar that would meet these precise standards with the Mid-Boost Preamp with an S-1 Switch and a modern-voiced humbucker pickup that his playing style is known for.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

Other features include a 2-point synchronised tremolo, 22 medium jumbo frets, a 25.5” scale, bone nut, a 3-ply parchment ‘guard, a custom neck plate, and a deluxe moulded guitar case is included. Priced £2,599 / $2,299, the Juanes Stratocaster is available now.

The Juanes Capsule Collection features specially designed signature 351 guitar picks, a guitar strap – in matching Luna White and emblazoned with lyrics – and a 10-foot guitar cable, also finished in Luna White PVC.

See Fender for more details. And stay tuned for MusicRadar’s interview with Juanes, in which he discusses his latest album, Vida Cotidiana, the influence of Metallica, taking lessons from Tomo Fujita (who was one of the first players to get one of Jaunes' Strats) and, of course, some of the design choices behind this new Strat.