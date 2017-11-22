Fender introduces Purple Sparkle Jazz and P-Bass for U2’s Adam Clayton

On the eve of the release of U2’s new album, Songs Of Experience, on 1 December, Fender has announced a limited-edition Purple Sparkle finish for Adam Clayton’s Jazz and P-Bass models.

Aside from the rather stunning colour - enhanced by the inclusion of a matching headstock - the basses are spec’d as standard, with Custom Shop ’60s pickups, custom Adam Clayton C-shaped maple necks and alder bodies.

The Adam Clayton Limited Edition Purple Sparkle Jazz and P-Bass are available from early January for £1,979 / €2,049-€2,409 / $1,999.