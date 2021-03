Every year, the talented Master Builders of the Fender Custom Shop are given a challenge to each build a guitar with no boundaries. This is the result; the 2021 Prestige Collection of electric guitar and bass instruments. And they really are works of art.

Check them out, with the insight from the builders below.

Yuriy Shishkov: Leaves of Tears

Scott Buehl: Acrylic Jazzmaster

Dale Wilson: Tapestry Telecaster

Jason Smith: Custom ‘60s P Bass Special

Carlos Lopez: Double Neck Marauder

Kyle McMillin: Custom Burled Redwood Strat

Todd Krause: Box Top Tele

Chris Fleming: Jazz Telecaster

Vincent Van Trigt: Custom Flamingo Sunset Tele

Paul Waller: Sugar Surprise Strat

Dennis Galuszka: Custom ‘62 Precision Bass