Fender celebrates 60 years of the Jazzmaster with 3 new limited-edition guitars

2018 marks the 60th anniversary of Fender’s offset guitar darling, the Jazzmaster, and the big F is certainly celebrating in style, launching a trio of new limited-edition models: the ’58, Classic and Triple Jazzmasters.

While the ’58 aims to capture the tone of the original Jazzmaster prototype, the Classic apes ’66 Jazzers’ visual appointments, with block inlays, bound neck and matching painted headstock.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

That Triple Jazzmaster, meanwhile, shows Fender has spent a few hours browsing guitar forums, serving up a trio of all-new Tim Shaw-designed pickups for this distinctive take on the format.

The ’58 Jazzmaster is available from April 2018 for £1,919, while the Triple and Classic land in September for £1,779 and £1,049 respectively. Read on for more info, and head over to Fender for all the details.

Limited Edition 60th Anniversary ’58 Jazzmaster

PRESS RELEASE: The original ’58 Jazzmaster boasted a revolutionary offset waist, distinctive-sounding pickups, a flexible rhythm/lead circuit and was the first Fender guitar to sport a rosewood fingerboard.

An homage to the original prototype of this ground-breaking guitar, the 60th Anniversary ’58 Jazzmaster accurately recreates the bold and distinctive look and feel of the original 1958 prototype, giving players a taste of the Jazzmaster in its original form.

The Limited Edition 60th Anniversary ’58 Jazzmaster is offered in 2-Colour Sunburst.

Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Triple Jazzmaster

PRESS RELEASE: The Triple Jazzmaster features a modern, triple-pickup and is an homage to the mod ethos that permeates Jazzmaster player circles.

Combining authentic looks and uniquely flexible wiring – 1the guitar also features brand-new humbucking pickups from pickup guru Tim Shaw for a guitar that's ready to rip it up on stage and off.

The Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Triple Jazzmaster is offered in Daphne Blue.

Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Classic Jazzmaster

PRESS RELEASE: Classic Jazzmaster updates the classic 1966 model with features that modern, creative players are sure to appreciate.

This model is a reproduction of the 1966 Jazzmaster, which at the time, was updated with the following features: bound neck, block inlays, and as a special aesthetic touch, a slick-looking matching painted headstock. These stylish visual cues—as well as the rich, multi-dimensional sound—made this one of the most sought-after Jazzmaster models.

The Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Classic Jazzmaster is offered in Daphne Blue, Black, Vintage Blonde, and Fiesta Red.