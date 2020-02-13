Fender bares all with its new Raw Ash limited edition Performer Strat and Tele

If you like ash just the way it is, Fender's new limited edition Performer's could be a treerific option… sorry. There's only a layer of satin polyurethane coating on top but the new FSR Raw Ash American Performer models are packing impressive electronics too.

Both this Tele and Strat have Fender's new Yosemite single-coils. These have flat-staggered pole pieces that increase output and a shellac coating that controls feedback without choking their sound.

These Performers also feature the Greasebucket tone circuit – and really we think more guitars should have this as it lets you roll off top end with the tone control without adding any bass frequencies,. It retains clarity and really encourages you to experiment with the control.

(Image credit: Fender)

These limited edition guitars are available now from Guitar Center below for $,1249 and we've seen UK street prices around £999 but stock is not widespread.