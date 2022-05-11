See Lucy Dacus blur the lines between acoustic and electric tones with Fender's Acoustasonic Player Telecaster

The celebrated young US songwriter uses one of 2021's key guitar releases

Fender's electric / acoustic hybrid guitar hit a sweeter price spot with its recent Acoustasonic Player Telecaster. A Mexican model that didn't seem to compromise anything in the way of build quality. We think it's an inspiring guitar for songwriters who want to explore the benefit of electric playability with superlative acoustic / electric sounds.  Clearly Lucy Dacus is an artist who agrees. 

In the performance for Fender's Recreation RE-Mixed series above she's using her Acoustasonic Player Telecaster on a rendition of  Regina Spektor's Summer In The City, as well as her own Partner In Crime.

The performance showcases how much the Acoustasonic can shine with time-based effects; blurring the lines between acoustic and electric tones. 

