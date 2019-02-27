Feel the funk all over again with Ticky Clav 2, a remastered version of the free Clavinet plugin

If you’ve been following the free plugin scene since the early noughties, you may remember Big Tick Audio’s Ticky Clav, part of the first wave of software instruments to be based on physical modelling. An emulation of the Hohner D6 Clavinet - one of Stevie Wonder’s signature keyboards and the one used to play the riff on Superstition - this was a significant hit. Now, thanks to 2getheraudio, it’s back.

Ticky Clav 2 is a remastered and expanded version of the funk-friendly instrument. You now get additional tone controls and a dedicated Wah section with adjustable parameters. As on the original Clavinet, there’s a pickup selector switch, and the plugin is now 64-bit. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can also run standalone.

Find out more and download Ticky Clav 2 for free on the 2getheraudio website.