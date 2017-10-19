More

Fancy a challenge? Try playing this 17-string electric guitar

Jared Dines orders custom instrument

Remember how much fuss the internet made when Ibanez put out a nine-string electric guitar? Well, multiply that by 1.8-recurring because a seventeen-string guitar now exists.

Created by New Hampshire, USA co Olson Guitarworks, who revealed the instrument in a Facebook post, the guitar is set to be delivered to YouTube sensation Jared Dines, who will doubtless use it to do something uproarious and awe-inspiring in equal measure.

Until then, all we have to go on are these grainy pics. Yet we have many questions: what’s the tuning? How do you find custom string gauges for that thing? How do you even get your hand round that neck?! All will be revealed soon…

UPDATE: Turns out Mr Dimes got scammed into buying a Chinese-built instrument… which he never got. Guess we'll never see that guitar put through its paces after all.

There's more info in the video below.

