The samples from every Prodigy album track have been found and detailed in one epic YouTube masterpiece

By Will Groves
published

Hats very much off to Eightminutesupsidedown for this frankly staggering piece of work

One terrifyingly motivated YouTuber has detailed the samples featured on every official Prodigy album track and sliced them together into nearly 2 hours of A/B sample and Prodigy madness.

By our count that’s at least, ooh, a bazillion samples, so we salute YouTuber/Instagrammer/maniac Eightminutesdown and are happy to recommend you subscribe to any and all of their channels at the earliest opportunity.

There, you’ll find - if you dig past a LOT of Prodigy deep-dives - lovingly stitched videos exposing 1000s of samples taken from and used by artists like Led Zep (source, obvs), Squarepusher, Aphex Twin, Kanye, and many, many more.

Check out their Prodigy masterpiece above, but if you have the energy after that, check out our personal favourite (so far), the meticulous dissection of Beastie Boys’ sample-riddled Paul’s Boutique, below (that’s a relatively slim 34-minute joint).

Find and follow Eightminutesupsidedown on YouTube, or Buy him a coffee - they deserve it.

Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.