The samples from every Prodigy album track have been found and detailed in one epic YouTube masterpiece

One terrifyingly motivated YouTuber has detailed the samples featured on every official Prodigy album track and sliced them together into nearly 2 hours of A/B sample and Prodigy madness.

By our count that’s at least, ooh, a bazillion samples, so we salute YouTuber/Instagrammer/maniac Eightminutesdown and are happy to recommend you subscribe to any and all of their channels at the earliest opportunity.

There, you’ll find - if you dig past a LOT of Prodigy deep-dives - lovingly stitched videos exposing 1000s of samples taken from and used by artists like Led Zep (source, obvs), Squarepusher, Aphex Twin, Kanye, and many, many more.

Check out their Prodigy masterpiece above, but if you have the energy after that, check out our personal favourite (so far), the meticulous dissection of Beastie Boys’ sample-riddled Paul’s Boutique , below (that’s a relatively slim 34-minute joint).

Find and follow Eightminutesupsidedown on YouTube , or Buy him a coffee - they deserve it.