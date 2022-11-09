Eventide reveals the H90 multi-fx pedal with 62 effects including new algorithms

published

Eventide
Eventide has always been an innovator when it comes to studio quality guitar effects, and after a number of standalone pedals for its iconic algorithms players can enjoy the best it has to offer with 62 effects on the H90 multi-effects pedal

It's the latest offspring of the studio classic H9000 Harmonizer and follow-up to the H9 but features seven new algorithms, as well the ability to use two algorithms simultaneously for huge potential tonal craziness.

The 7 new algorithms 

  • Polyphon: Pitch shift chords with ease using SIFT technology. Create rising or sinking chorusand crystals-type effects. UseFreeze to generate pad textures.
  • Prism Shift: Generate three voices from a single chord whose intervals are separated,staggered, and pitch-shifted to create four arpeggio types spanning up to three octaves.
  • Even-Vibe: Authentic Uni-Vibe emulation reimagined in stereo with envelope followers.
  • Head Space: ,Vintage four-head Tape Delay with classic and modern creative tone shapingcontrols for grit, spatiality, and character
  • Bouquet Delay: Bucket Brigade Delay (BBD) with modulation, LoFi, and Modern flavors; includes Pitch jump and Self-oscillation performance functions.
  • Wormhole: A mega-sized hyper-modulated reverb with pitch warping performance.
  • Weedwacker: Two-stage, serial overdrive reminiscent of a famous green pedal.

Eventide

In addition there's also the debut of three Eventide rackmount processors on a pedal:

  • Instant Phaser: Authentic emulation of the world's first studio phaser from 1971 notably used in Led Zeppelin's Kashmir.
  • Instant Flanger: Authentic emulation of the world's first studio Flanger.
  • SP2016 Reverb: The legendary Room, Stereo Room, and Hi-density plate from the original studio rackmount.

Eventide

Existing algorithms have also been improved with features from the recent plugins and the dot9 series pedals we've previously reviewed; including the TriceraChorus, UltraTap, MicroPitch and Blackhole

'Others have been enhanced to take advantage of the new advanced pitch-shifting,' says Eventide. The H90 Harmonizer's dual algorithm capabilities allows for 'true spillover' between programs, series or parallel effect routing.

A pair of mono inserts allow you to incorporate outboard effects or combine for one stereo insert. The H9's Dual Mode allows players to connect using the four-cable method or process two independent stereo instruments at the same time.

The H90 Harmonizer has an MSRP of $899. More info at Eventide (opens in new tab).

