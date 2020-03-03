Ernie Ball's new Flat Ribbon Patch Cables could save you vital pedalboard space

If you've spent any time building a pedalboard, you'll know that low-profile patch cables can make all the difference when cramming as many stompboxes as possible into a confined space.

Ernie Ball has entered this space-saving market with the release of its all-new Flat Ribbon Patch Cables. EB says they can be bent to any angle to suit, and sturdy but pint-sized connectors ensure reliable connections.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

All the all-important metal components are made of 99.95% oxygen-free copper to resist corrosion, while shielding materials preserve the signal with low handling noise. The cables are available with black jacket with lengths of 3", 6", 12" and 24" and come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Ernie Ball's Flat Ribbon Patch Cables are available now, starting from $9.99/£7.99. See Ernie Ball for more details.