Ernie Ball showcases 3 luxurious new Ball Family Reserve guitars
For those who don’t know, Ernie Ball’s Ball Family Reserve consists of the crème de la crème of Music Man models, and for September, the company has announced three accordingly high-end guitars.
The Valentine, Majesty and Axis Super Sport have all had a makeover, utilising figured tone woods and new finishes.
Each model is available in extremely limited numbers - head on through the gallery for a closer look, and visit Ernie Ball for more info.
The Ivory White Valentine
PRESS RELEASE: The figured, roasted maple neck is handsomely appointed with a hand-fitted white binding.
The locking tuners, knobs, bridge, truss rod adjustment, and pickup covers are accented with beautiful gold plating.
This limited edition package also features a gold anodized pickguard and white pickup rings.
Each Valentine comes with a signed back plate from James Valentine and a numbered certificate.
Limited to 89 pieces worldwide.
The Claro Walnut Majesty
PRESS RELEASE: A beautiful oversized flame claro walnut shield gives this John Petrucci Majesty an exclusive, striking appearance.
The back sports a matte finish combining luxurious aesthetics with smooth playability and feel.
This glossy finish highlights the richness of the highly figured claro walnut wood grain.
Each Majesty comes with a signed back plate from John Petrucci and a numbered certificate.
Limited to 39 pieces worldwide.
The Trans Black Axis Super Sport
PRESS RELEASE: Meticulously applied by hand, this instrument features white binding on both body and neck.
Prized for its rarity and unique dimensional figuring, this wenge wood neck also includes an ebony fretboard with stainless steel frets.
This highly figured quilted maple top adorns a contrasting mahogany body with Trans Light Black finish.
Limited to 26 pieces worldwide.