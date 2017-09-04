Ernie Ball showcases 3 luxurious new Ball Family Reserve guitars

For those who don’t know, Ernie Ball’s Ball Family Reserve consists of the crème de la crème of Music Man models, and for September, the company has announced three accordingly high-end guitars.

The Valentine, Majesty and Axis Super Sport have all had a makeover, utilising figured tone woods and new finishes.

Each model is available in extremely limited numbers - head on through the gallery for a closer look, and visit Ernie Ball for more info.