Erja Lyytinen gives us a tour of her pedalboard and breaks down her riffs

The Virtual Guitar Show: The world's touring blues players might have been forced off the road during lockdown but they're still busy, creating and staying inspired. Finnish blues sensation Erja Lyytinenn updates us on what she's been up to back home in Helsinki. And it turns out she's been spending some quality time with her effects pedals in the rehearsal studio as she explains in the video above.

Erja also recorded a whole live album and DVD to be released on 6 November. Lockdown Live 2020 saw her play at Bluesounds Studios in her hometown in her hometown of Kuopio, Finland.

Erja also takes time to show us how to some of her favourite riffs and licks from her back catalogue, including Black Ocean from her 2017 album Stolen Hearts. She even includes tab on the video for it.

As well as the Lockdown Live 2020 release, there will be a full tab book of Erja's music issued later in 2020. She will also tour the UK in February 2021. For updates / live album preorders check out erjalyytinen.com