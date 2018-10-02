Epiphone unveils John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr guitar

Epiphone has announced the Ltd Ed John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr Outfit, to celebrate what would have been the legendary bluesman’s 100th birthday.

Based on Hooker’s 1961 Zephyr, the new Epiphone boasts a maple top and body in Antique Natural finish, paired with new ProBucker mini-humbuckers, Wilkinson Deluxe machineheads and a vintage-style trapeze tailpiece.

Pau ferro has been employed for the fingerboard and floating bridge, while the mahogany neck features a hard maple centre stripe in a vintage C profile.

Like the originals, the pearloid inlays bear a split-block design, while the imitation tortoiseshell pickguard features a rather classy foil ‘E’.

Incredibly, the new Zephyr is the first Epiphone has produced in 50 years, and Hooker’s model comes with a premium vintage-style hardcase, leather strap and certificate of authenticity.

The Ltd Ed John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr Outfit is available soon for $799. See Epiphone for more info.