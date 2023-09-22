Elon Musk allegedly turned up at the studio with a gun while Grimes was recording dialogue for Cyberpunk 2077: "The studio guys were sweating"

A new biography of Elon Musk has revealed some disturbing details about the eccentric multi-billionaire's private life, including the news that Musk and ex-partner Grimes have a third child that is legally named Techno Mechanicus. (If you think that's odd, don't forget that the other two are named X AE A-XII and Y.)

Also recounted in Walter Isaacson's biography is the story of when Musk allegedly crashed a studio session while Grimes was recording dialogue for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Grimes voices the character of Lizzy Wizzy in the game, and also contributed the song Delicate Weapon to its soundtrack.

In Isaacson's book, he claims that Musk turned up at the studio while Grimes was recording, "wielding a 200-year-old gun" and demanding a cameo appearance in the game's storyline. “The studio guys were, like, sweating,” Grimes says in the book. Musk is said to have told the developers that he was "armed but not dangerous", before they gave in to his demands and allowed him a role in the game.

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 ultimately lent Musk's likeness to a creepy NPC that appears in a bathroom. It's also been suggested that Musk was the inspiration for a character in a side quest focused on Grimes' character's in-game boyfriend; in one possible variation of the storyline, Musk's character is murdered and his body dumped down a trash chute. That's what you get for crashing a studio session.

The ancient firearm described in the book may well be the antique flintlock pistol that Musk claims he keeps on his bedside table, according to a viral Twitter post he shared late last year.

This isn't the first time Musk has done something regrettable in a recording studio. In 2019, the tech billionaire recorded an Auto-Tune-laced mumble rap track entitled RIP Harambe, before releasing the similarly awful EDM cut Don't Doubt Ur Vibe in 2020. Stick to electric cars, dude.

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson is in stores now.