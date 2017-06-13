More

Electro-Harmonix wants to squeeze its Tone Corset compressor pedal into your rig

Analogue stompbox packs blend knob and pad switch

Electro-Harmonix has just dropped what founder Mike Matthews is calling “the funkiest analogue compressor”, the Tone Corset.

Four knobs are onboard: volume, sustain, attack and an ever-handy blend knob.

There's also a pad switch to prevent distortion from high-output humbuckers and active basses.

According to EHX's YouTube comments, this should produce sounds similar to the Dyna Comp, Keeley and Xotic compressors. We have high hopes, then.

The Tone Corset is available now for $119.30. Head over to EHX for more.

