Electro-Harmonix unveils Cock Fight Plus talking wah and fuzz pedal

Electro-Harmonix’s original Cock Fight pedal was a real gem, and now the New York effects maestro has expanded the format into a treadle-based wah enclosure with the Cock Fight Plus.

The Cock Fight Plus packs two expressive filters - a traditional wah and a format filter for vowel sounds - plus a “lively” fuzz that can be added before or after the filter section, or taken out of the signal path entirely.

Tone, drive and bias controls are onboard to tweak the fuzz - the latter dials in dying battery-style sounds.

The Cock Fight Plus is available now for $123.50 (approx £94/€105) - EHX has more info.