Electro-Harmonix reveals its… Cntl Knob?!

We can never predict what effects pedal Electro-Harmonix will come up with next, and we never expected this. But the the Cntl Knob (pronounced Control Knob) sounds like it could to be a very useful addition to many pedalboards.

It's a small expression pedal that allows players to manually two preset expression settings that they can toggle between with the footswitch, taking advantage of the expression input many contemporary effects pedals now have.

The possibilities are interesting; instant access to two completely different pitches on a Whammy or two settings on your favourite delay pedal during songs.

To take full advantage of its potential to play nice with other pedal, the Cntl Knob is equipped with a TRS+/- Button that lets you match its expression polarity with the device being controlled. It also includes a six foot TRS (Tip-Ring-Sleeve) cable.

US street price is a very palatable $39. For more info head on over to ehx.com