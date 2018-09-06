Electro-Harmonix reissues the Triangle Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style, with a reissue of the Triangle Big Muff Pi, the very first incarnation of the iconic fuzz pedal.

So-called because of its triangular control layout, the new Triangle Big Muff recreates the 1969 original’s “creamy, violin-like sustain and musical tone”, according to founder Mike Matthews.

As per the original, it’s packing volume, sustain and tone controls, but adds an LED, true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation.

The Triangle Big Muff Pi is available now for $99 - see Electro-Harmonix for more info.

EHX’s latest Muff revival follows in the footsteps of the Green Russian and Op Amp Big Muffs, which have also seen reissues in the past year.