Electro-Harmonix relaunches the Green Russian Big Muff Pi for a new generation

New York pedalsmith Electro Harmonix has announced the relaunch of the Green Russian Big Muff Pi, but this time it’s taking up a smaller footprint on your pedalboard.

Promising a “huge tone that is all its own”, EHX maintains that the Green Russian is, undeniably, a Big Muff, all wrapped up in a Nano enclosure.

Controls for the GRBMP consist of the usual Volume, Tone and Sustain knobs: Volume sets the output level; Tone enables you to dial in everything from high treble sounds right down to deep rumbling basses; and Sustain, as expected, adjusts the amount of sustain and distortion.