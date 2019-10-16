Electro Harmonix announce Ram's Head Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix has finally reissued one of its most coveted pedals with the new Ram's Head Big Muff Pi. It's based on the 1973 Violet Ram's Head Big Muff, the most desirable of all Big Muffs and famously used by David Gilmour in Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb.

(Image credit: Electro Harmonix )

Generally regarded as the perfect equilibrium of fuzz drive and singing sustain, the originals fetch prices on the vintage market that put them out of reach for most of us. So this new compact reissue is going to please a lot of fuzz fans!

