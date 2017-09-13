EDX’s favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“This is 2017, so like everyone, my whole studio is a laptop. I’m one of these kids who grew up with lots of machines in the studio and, for me, Logic is the platform with the best studio package. There are no machines, but you have all the tools to make great music.
My only complaint? Logic - like every platform - must also reach into the film world and the advertising world. I hope they don’t forget the electronic musicians!”
LennarDigital Sylenth1
“For a short moment, I moved to PC. I was crazy for the Arturia Minimoog and it became the number one synth for all the EDX chord sounds. After I moved back to Mac, the Minimoog didn’t work so well. That’s when I fell in love with Sylenth. Not only could I recreate the sounds of the Minimoog, but I also had four oscillators! Today, it is still our number one synth.”
Waves Platinum Bundle
“The Waves package is expensive, but the quality is worth it. The L2 and the C4 are very important to the feel of an EDX song. Right from the second we start work on a new track, we like it to sound... fat! Waves will always give you a solid base to build a great song.”
NI Massive
“When the EDM explosion happened, everyone was talking about Massive. I decided to investigate and I was so impressed by how much you could really take the sound apart. Even today, after many years with Massive, I still get a little bit lost because it’s so complicated. But sometimes that’s OK! When you’re confused, strange things happen and you create amazing sounds.”
Sample Magic samples
“Please don’t ask me which is my favourite sample pack, because I could not tell you. I spend maybe €1000 a month on samples... synths, loops, guitars, anything. My first sampler was an Akai S900 with maybe 60 seconds of sample time. Today, we have access to so many fantastic samples that maybe life is a little bit too easy for us.”
