EDX’s favourite music software

“This is 2017, so like everyone, my whole studio is a laptop. I’m one of these kids who grew up with lots of machines in the studio and, for me, Logic is the platform with the best studio package. There are no machines, but you have all the tools to make great music.

My only complaint? Logic - like every platform - must also reach into the film world and the advertising world. I hope they don’t forget the electronic musicians!”

