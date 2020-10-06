More

"The ultimate guitar hero" – Blackmore, Page, Schenker, May, Satriani, Vai and more pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony also paying their respects to the legend

The loss of Eddie Van Halen is the passing of one of the all-time guitar greats, a player whose influence is difficult to fathom. Few guitarists blazed a trail with such fire and finesse as Eddie, and the guitar world has responded in kind to his loss with an outpouring of love and respect. 

We're collecting those tributes and updating as they come in. 

Eddie Van Halen was a brilliant guitarist who started a technique of guitar playing which was emulated by a whole generation of guitarists. He was one of the nicest musicians I ever met in the music business. Very shy and not at all conceited about his ability as a guitar player. Frank Zappa said he reinvented the guitar. I agree. He will be sadly missed but his brilliant legacy will always be remembered. The ultimate guitar hero. #ripeddievanhalen #gonetoosoon #eddievanhalen Ritchie Blackmore

I’m so heartbroken to hear that Edward Van Halen has passed away. He was the greatest guitarist of my generation. Every time I hear him play, it’s like the first time. I’m always totally awestruck. The magic of his musicianship never ceases to amaze me. My deepest condolences to the Van Halen family. Thank you for everything you gave us Eddie 🙏 RIP EVH Joe Satriani

As a kid who’s life was forever altered when the needle dropped on the fade in of Running With The Devil. I dreamed that one day I could earn my own stripes. But those stripes are only and forever Edward’s. Today, 40 years later, I can only mourn those Stripes. Once upon a time in Hollywood, recently, while recording the latest Extreme album in my home studio I got a call to come down to the front of my house, that someone is asking for me. I was like, damn that’s annoying as I was in the zone cutting a guitar solo to a new song called RISE. I dropped my guitar and headed down. I walk out and... I was being summoned by the one and only... Edward. As usual I got a warm hug and kiss from Eddie. Even as a God, he always made you feel important. He was in great spirits. A proud dad, bragging about how Wolfie’s new solo album is gonna blow minds, etc... What’s cool though, was the last thing Eddie talked about. He said he was super excited about reaching out to Michael Anthony to finally put the original VH lineup back together. Saying that he wanted to do one final tour and have Van Halen go out the way they came in...Together... Guns Blazing! Finally as Eddie said his goodbye, he asked about the new Extreme album that we were recording up in the house. As we hugged, he says: “I’ll be back to listen to it when you’re done, and with a sinister raspy laugh , adds “it better be good “. Finished it. Then. PANDEMIC. Man, I was like a kid, counting the Covid Days down to when I could blare the new Extreme album in the studio, sitting side by side with My Hero, the GOAT, selfishly wanting to play him all the new guitar work that shamelessly, but with pride has his DNA all over my playing. I guess that moment wasn’t meant to be... It’s incredible how as a young player, your guitar chord, is the umbilical chord that intimately connects you to someone you may never meet, moreso than even someone in your own family. At the drop of a needle or the touch of a space bar. They are there for you 24/7. As Eddie was... and forever will be. Thank you for shaping who I am today. Love you, Edward. You are the ONE. #edwardvanhalen Nuno

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. David Lee Roth

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. Sammy Hagar

No words...Heartbroken, my love to the family💔 Michael Anthony

Whether you were blessed to have known him or not, he was a kind and gentle soul... His impact on ALL our lives was immeasurable! His music, eternal! My deepest sympathies to the Van Halen family... Love you Ed #LongLiveTheKing Gary Cherone

It is with great sadness that I heard the passing of Eddie Van Halen. ⁣ ⁣ He was the real deal: he pioneered a dazzling technique on guitar with taste and panache that I felt always placed him above his imitators. ⁣ ⁣ It was good to see him featured at the Met’s Play It Loud Exhibition.⁣ ⁣ R. I. P. Eddie⁣ ⁣ Photo: Paul Natkin / Getty Jimmy Page

I’m just devastated to hear the awful news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend, brilliant guitar player who was idolized by millions of fans and a lovely human being. Maria & I send our deepest condolences to his wife Janie, his son Wolfgang and his brother Alex and family who have stood by him through all of this horrible illness and of course his fans. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. Tony Iommi Tony Iommi

Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent - what a legacy - probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy - an innocent prodigy - always full of joy, always modest - and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen. Bri Brian Harold May

Sometimes there are no words .. I will miss my brother for 40+ years More than words ... My heartfelt condolences and hugs go to Wolf- Janie and Alex and the whole family. This one hurts bad .. Love you Ed .. always will . Xxxx Steve Lukather

Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation. The appreciation and love for him is bigger though. Let’s take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up. It’s unthinkable. Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed. Steve Vai

Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero. A true virtuoso. A stunningly good musician and composer. Looking up to him as a young kid was one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar. I was so blown away watching him exert such control and expression over his instrument. Learning to play the guitar taught me so many things, but still absolutely nothing about how to play like Eddie Van Halen. And for that reason, I never stopped watching him in adolescent awe and wonder, and I promise you I never will. So very sad to learn of his passing. My love to his family, his bandmates, his friends and his crew. EVH FOREVER ♥️ John Mayer 💎

RIP EVH, I don’t think anyone will ever impact rock music the way you have, and I’m certain there will never be a greater guitar hero and legend. ᴹᴬᴿᴷ ᵀᴿᴱᴹᴼᴺᵀᴵ

This hurts to even have to write this but here it goes.... Words cannot describe how monumental the loss of Edward Van Halen is to both the music community and to me personally. Edward inspired generations of guitar players of all genres including a young blues guitar player named Joe Bonamassa. His playing was unrivaled in its ingenuity and its ferocity. He was a total gentleman the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Rest In Peace to the greatest Rock Guitarist of all time. Everyone who has ever looked at an electric guitar is heartbroken today. We all owe him a debt of gratitude. ( This photo was taken by my dad at Third Encore Studios in North Hollywood in early 1991. ) Joe Bonamassa

We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen, and everyone in the greater VH family. #LightUpTheSky ❤️🤍🖤 📸 @rosshalfin Metallica

~ 💔💔💔 Eddie Van Halen ⭐️ RIP Adam Jones

Rest In Peace, EVH. One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every spectacular note. Tom Morello

So deeply saddened by this tremendous loss today. EVH changed guitar forever and was a tremendous inspiration for me and countless guitarists everywhere. Today the guitar community and the world mourn the loss of a true innovator, legend and one of the greatest musical icons of our time. My deepest sympathies go out to his family. May you Rest In Peace Eddie. 💔 John Petrucci

Legend. Thank you for the music and inspiration, the hotel and backstage jams , adventures and laughs. 🖤 EVH Jerry Cantrell

This is a tough one. Eddie Van Halen ignited the dreams and aspirations of millions of guitarists around the world....myself included. He showed us what was possible by pushing the envelope to dizzying heights while making it look effortless. He was without a doubt, one of the all time greats. RIP EVH. Condolences to @wolfvanhalen and his family. 📷 Neil Zlozower Myles Kennedy

the GOAT. RIP, Eddie Van Halen. 👑 Mateus Asato

Rest In Peace Maestro, knowing that you were the greatest that ever was and ever will be. We all owe you one. I’m crushed. Mark Agnesi

One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen Matt Bellamy

Oh man. So sad to hear about my friend @eddievanhalen passing. He was so good to me over the years and was literally the Jimi Hendrix of my generation. His contribution to music cannot be measured. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Van Halen family as well as to everyone who was close to him. 🙏🏻 Kenny Wayne Shepherd

⠀ I am absolutely still speechless about this tragic news... I actually didn’t want to post today, but this is way too important not to post about. Today we lost a legend, a legend that started off a revolution in not only Rock music, but in music as a whole. This man was a master behind the guitar, all he needed was a stage and a guitar and he could make a whole crowd go insane. Truly one of the best guitarist in the world. Sadly he died of cancer, which sucks a lot. He didn’t deserve this, specially dying at such a young age. Eddie might have left us, but his legacy & music will forever be in our hearts and many generations to come. His music is timeless. Not only was he a good guitarist, but he was also a great person. There might not be another one like him, but at least we got to expirience the talent of him when he was with us. Rest in Power, Legend. Hope you’re shredding the guitar right now in Rock N Roll Heaven with Lemmy and all the other amazing Rock/Metal artists that have left us. Rest in Peace Eddie Van Halen • 1955 — 2020. ❤️ 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢. ⚡️

RIP @EddieVanHalen! 💔 Norm with @vanhalen back in 1977 at our old store, and Norm sold him that 1959 @gibsonguitar Sunburst Les Paul! You’re the reason why @michaellemmo plays #guitar, you’ll forever be missed! Rest In Peace, and our condolences to his family! • • #eddievanhalen #evh #vanhalen #ripevh #vanhalenfans Normans Rare Guitars

The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry. In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen. Thank you for being THE innovator, the ultimate pioneer of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. Forever an inspiration 💔 RIP 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒

RIP #EddieVanHalen Slash

We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Van Halen. Seymour and MJ worked very closely with Eddie over the years, built him countless pickups, worked on his guitars, and, throughout that time, became dear friends. We're heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out the Van Halen family, and all of Eddie's friends and loved ones.⠀ ⠀ #eddievanhalen #vanhalen #seymourduncan Seymour Duncan

Eddie was one of the greatest guitar players who ever lived. He approached the instrument with a uniqueness that no one else could truly emulate. He’s such an inspiration and I’m so heartbroken that he’s no longer here on earth but his riffs will live on forever 🖤 Emily Wolfe

Unbelievable. Hard to imagine a world without you in it. So many treasured memories attached to your music, your sound, your image, your attitude. Too much to process. My condolences to your family and loved ones. All I can do now is join the chorus of so many others in saying: Thank you for everything. #vanhalen William DuVall

Rest in Peace Eddie. A true guitar legend who inspired so many musicians with his creative and unique playing style. ❤️ Marshall Amplification

RIP😞 #eddievanhalen Tosin Abasi

What a player. One I doubt we’ll see the likes of again. Rest in peace Eddie. ❤️ Joanne Shaw Taylor

Take a bow, Eddie. You changed guitar playing for all of us 👑 Bare Knuckle Pickups Official

