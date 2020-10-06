"The ultimate guitar hero" – Blackmore, Page, Schenker, May, Satriani, Vai and more pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen

The loss of Eddie Van Halen is the passing of one of the all-time guitar greats, a player whose influence is difficult to fathom. Few guitarists blazed a trail with such fire and finesse as Eddie, and the guitar world has responded in kind to his loss with an outpouring of love and respect.

Hi Eddie,You were the BEST of our generation.I am so sorry you have gone.My condolences to your loved ones.I miss you, but like my partner said to me: "You have gone to a better place."Rest In Peace, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YaT7rpuo4sOctober 7, 2020

We received this from Alex Van Halen… "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al”#EddieVanHalen #EddieVanHalenRIP pic.twitter.com/dunXGiXhkKOctober 8, 2020

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. David Lee Roth A photo posted by @davidleeroth on Oct 6, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. Sammy Hagar A photo posted by @sammyhagar on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

No words...Heartbroken, my love to the family💔 Michael Anthony A photo posted by @mad_anthony_bassman on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

Whether you were blessed to have known him or not, he was a kind and gentle soul... His impact on ALL our lives was immeasurable! His music, eternal! My deepest sympathies to the Van Halen family... Love you Ed #LongLiveTheKing Gary Cherone A photo posted by @gary.cherone on Oct 6, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT

Sometimes there are no words .. I will miss my brother for 40+ years More than words ... My heartfelt condolences and hugs go to Wolf- Janie and Alex and the whole family. This one hurts bad .. Love you Ed .. always will . Xxxx Steve Lukather A photo posted by @stevelukatherofficial on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT

Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation. The appreciation and love for him is bigger though. Let’s take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up. It’s unthinkable. Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed. Steve Vai A photo posted by @stevevaihimself on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

RIP EVH, I don’t think anyone will ever impact rock music the way you have, and I’m certain there will never be a greater guitar hero and legend. ᴹᴬᴿᴷ ᵀᴿᴱᴹᴼᴺᵀᴵ A photo posted by @markttremonti on Oct 6, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

Today we lost a six string master, that most would need 7 strings to replace. Thank You for inspiring all of us. Goodbye Edward.. Your Friend, Richie Sambora pic.twitter.com/mW9fJBpmUPOctober 6, 2020

~ 💔💔💔 Eddie Van Halen ⭐️ RIP Adam Jones A photo posted by @adamjones_tv on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Rest In Peace, EVH. One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every spectacular note. Tom Morello A photo posted by @tommorello on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

So deeply saddened by this tremendous loss today. EVH changed guitar forever and was a tremendous inspiration for me and countless guitarists everywhere. Today the guitar community and the world mourn the loss of a true innovator, legend and one of the greatest musical icons of our time. My deepest sympathies go out to his family. May you Rest In Peace Eddie. 💔 John Petrucci A photo posted by @johnpetrucciofficial on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

Legend. Thank you for the music and inspiration, the hotel and backstage jams , adventures and laughs. 🖤 EVH Jerry Cantrell A photo posted by @jerrycantrell on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:45pm PDT

the GOAT. RIP, Eddie Van Halen. 👑 Mateus Asato A photo posted by @mateusasato on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Rest In Peace Maestro, knowing that you were the greatest that ever was and ever will be. We all owe you one. I’m crushed. Mark Agnesi A photo posted by @markagnesi on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen Matt Bellamy A photo posted by @mattbellamy on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

We're saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen's untimely passing today. Given the news today, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record. RIP EVH. pic.twitter.com/plb9WIuo64October 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVvOctober 6, 2020

Oh man. So sad to hear about my friend @eddievanhalen passing. He was so good to me over the years and was literally the Jimi Hendrix of my generation. His contribution to music cannot be measured. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Van Halen family as well as to everyone who was close to him. 🙏🏻 Kenny Wayne Shepherd A photo posted by @kennywayneshepherd on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry. In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen. Thank you for being THE innovator, the ultimate pioneer of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. Forever an inspiration 💔 RIP 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 A photo posted by @hurricanenita on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

RIP #EddieVanHalen Slash A photo posted by @slash on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1LuOctober 6, 2020

Eddie was one of the greatest guitar players who ever lived. He approached the instrument with a uniqueness that no one else could truly emulate. He’s such an inspiration and I’m so heartbroken that he’s no longer here on earth but his riffs will live on forever 🖤 Emily Wolfe A photo posted by @emilywolfemusic on Oct 6, 2020 at 5:26pm PDT

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMXOctober 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzybOctober 6, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of the legendary @eddievanhalen. You will be missed. #RIPEddieVanHalen📸: @markweissguy #EddieVanHalen @VanHalen pic.twitter.com/x4J6nfxOqYOctober 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74October 6, 2020

Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer @eddievanhalen #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/S4vnN3tyWcOctober 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9AOctober 6, 2020

Rest in Peace Eddie. A true guitar legend who inspired so many musicians with his creative and unique playing style. ❤️ Marshall Amplification A photo posted by @marshallamps_uk on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

RIP😞 #eddievanhalen Tosin Abasi A photo posted by @tosinabasi on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

What a player. One I doubt we’ll see the likes of again. Rest in peace Eddie. ❤️ Joanne Shaw Taylor A photo posted by @joanneshawtaylor on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT