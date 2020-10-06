"The ultimate guitar hero" – Blackmore, Page, Schenker, May, Satriani, Vai and more pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen

The loss of Eddie Van Halen is the passing of one of the all-time guitar greats, a player whose influence is difficult to fathom. Few guitarists blazed a trail with such fire and finesse as Eddie, and the guitar world has responded in kind to his loss with an outpouring of love and respect.
We're collecting those tributes and updating as they come in.
Hi Eddie,You were the BEST of our generation.I am so sorry you have gone.My condolences to your loved ones.I miss you, but like my partner said to me: "You have gone to a better place."Rest In Peace, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YaT7rpuo4sOctober 7, 2020
We received this from Alex Van Halen… "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al”#EddieVanHalen #EddieVanHalenRIP pic.twitter.com/dunXGiXhkKOctober 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kQqDV7pulROctober 6, 2020
Today we lost a six string master, that most would need 7 strings to replace. Thank You for inspiring all of us. Goodbye Edward.. Your Friend, Richie Sambora pic.twitter.com/mW9fJBpmUPOctober 6, 2020
RIP @eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/j9lcTCys3bOctober 7, 2020
We're saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen's untimely passing today. Given the news today, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record. RIP EVH. pic.twitter.com/plb9WIuo64October 6, 2020
My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVvOctober 6, 2020
pic.twitter.com/mX38E8xrNPOctober 6, 2020
Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.October 6, 2020
I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1LuOctober 6, 2020
Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMXOctober 6, 2020
The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzybOctober 6, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of the legendary @eddievanhalen. You will be missed. #RIPEddieVanHalen📸: @markweissguy #EddieVanHalen @VanHalen pic.twitter.com/x4J6nfxOqYOctober 6, 2020
Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74October 6, 2020
Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer @eddievanhalen #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/S4vnN3tyWcOctober 6, 2020
Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9AOctober 6, 2020