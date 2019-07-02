EarthQuaker Devices offers a unique take on the Tube Screamer with the $99 Plumes

EarthQuaker Devices is already famed for its triple-footswitched, TS-based Palisades overdrive pedal, but the company has now launched its own compact take on the Tube Screamer - meet the Plumes overdrive pedal.

Promising a unique take on the venerable circuit, designed for guitar and bass, the Plumes promises “more headroom, lower noise and far better signal integrity”.

Three clipping options are onboard: symmetrical LED (crunch), asymmetrical silicon (transparent) and no diode opamp drive (boost), while there’s also a “reimagined” tone control that “helps to sculpt low-end, clear top-end and focus midrange”.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Elsewhere, EQD’s Flexi-Switch offers both momentary and latching-style footswitching options, as well as soft-touch true bypass switching.

The Plumes even clocks in at just $99/£109, which is mighty impressive indeed given the versatility on offer.

Pop on over to EarthQuaker Devices for more info.