Dusky Electronics unveils versatile Hypatia overdrive/fuzz/distortion pedal

North Carolina’s Dusky Electronics has announced the latest addition to its pedal line-up, the Hypatia overdrive/distortion/fuzz.

Versatility is the name of the Hypatia’s game, with Dusky bigging up its wide gain range, spanning fuzz and distortion at one end of the spectrum and crunchy overdrive at the other.

Elsewhere, the pedal features an adjustable low-end, an input buffer designed for flexible signal-chain placement, a MOSFET-based output buffer and 9-18V power-supply operation.

The Hypatia is available now for $180 from Dusky Amp.