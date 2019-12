North Carolina’s Dusky Electronics has announced the Mandorla boost pedal.

Based around MOSFET transistors and inspired by ’60s treble boosters, the analogue boost has “enough gain to push a clean tube amp into overdrive” and is designed for use on guitar, bass and keyboard.

The pedal operates on 9-18V power supplies, and features controls for volume (more) and bass frequencies (meat).

The Mandorla is available from 26 February for $160 – head over to Dusky Electronics for more info.