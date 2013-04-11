Win new Bonzo book!

As shown by the ridiculously A-list line-up that assembled at the Bonzo Bash (see April's Rhythm for much more on that) to pay tribute to John Bonham, the Led Zeppelin man remains a blockbuster draw that we drummers just can't get enough of.



Further ramming that point home is the fact that 2005 book John Bonham: The Powerhouse Behind Led Zeppelin is being put back into print.



Written by Bonzo's brother Mick, it tells the story of the hard hitter from young days to Led Zep stardom. Even better, we have three copies to give away.



To stand a chance of winning a copy, just head here.



If you don't win, there's no need to worry, as we also have a special offer which means you can get a copy for just £8.99 (including postage). To take advantage of this offer just call 0208 8293002 quoting the reference JOBON0313.