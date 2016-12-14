Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa on Heads Up, vintage tones and programmed beats

It’s hard for me to just play drums with Warpaint and then leave the room,” says Warpaint workaholic Stella Mozgawa. “I would feel like that is not the point of being in a band.”

Since joining the Californian art-rock foursome in 2009, the affable Australian drummer has certainly made herself indispensable to the cause. She has achieved this by getting involved in the guts of the music, helping to co-produce records and leading the band’s experimentation with electronic beats.

If I need to make money I could just go drive an Uber or something.

In that time she has also made a mark on the session world, not least by appearing on the solo record by Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Helen Burns, and touring with Jane’s Addiction offshoot Satellite Party. Not a bad CV for someone who has only just turned 30.

Launchpad

It’s a list of credits that could provide the launchpad to a comfortable career backing up big names in the planning on hitting the session scene in search of her fortune.

“I like playing with people who have integrity,” Stella admits, “and if someone like that wants me to play bassoon on their record... well I can’t do that but I will try [laughs]. If I don’t like the music I’m playing on a session then what’s the point?

“If I need to make money I could just go drive an Uber or something. Someone could send me some demos and pay me $20 and if I love what they’re doing I’d rather do that than spend a week in the studio making a ton of money playing music that I think is s**t. That attitude will leave me poor for the rest of my life, but what can you do?”

Thankfully for Stella, what else she could do is stick to her guns with Warpaint, and that is exactly the option that she has grasped with both hands. The band are about to release their third album, Heads Up. Not only is it their most ambitious record to date, it is also Stella’s crowning glory. Filled with beautiful electronic soundscapes interspersed with intelligent, mature playing, this record shows Stella as a talented technician and song arranger.