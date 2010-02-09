Vic Firth announces Hard & Heavy 2 play-along CD

PRESS RELEASE: Vic Firth Inc, the world's largest and leading manufacturer of drumsticks and mallets, is excited to announce their new play-along CD Hard & Heavy 2.

Vic Firth, Inc. had fantastic responses to their previous play-along CDs and the drummers have been asking for another version. Director of Artist Relations, Marco Soccoli states, "we have the best new and older drummers in the world, which made this a fun project to create. Our artists on the CD range from old skool metal to the new 'over the top' speed metal. This CD will rip your speakers apart."

With so many top artists wanting to participate the 2010 CD has been expanded to a two CD package which will also include a 24 page, full colour booklet featuring the artist, band, new CD release cover art and stick each drummer plays. Each song will be on the CD with and without the drum track for the drummer to listen to what their favorite artists play, and then play-along with the song with them filling in the drums.

Some of the featured artists include: Tomas Haake- Meshuggah, Scott Travis - Judas Priest, Will Calhoun - Living Colour, Carmine Appice - Guitar Zuess, Christoph Schneider - Rammstein and Alex Lopez - Suicide Silence (winner of best new metal band 2009). There are 18 artists featured!!

Marco Soccoli adds: "I am so excited about this CD with all these great drummers participating and all the different styles of drumming. The CD should be very challenging and take some time for the drummers to figure out all the different playing styles. I know the players will appreciate being able to play along with the real band and not a karaoke band, this CD is awesome!!!!!"

This double CD play-a-long is available as a Buy 3 pair of 5A (or 5B) and get the CD FREE Value Pack at your local dealer.

For more information, visit Vic Firth's official site

Information taken from official press release

