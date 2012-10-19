V-Drum Champs go into battle

Craig Blundell will be one of the judges at the UK V-Drums Championships

Fans of drumming talent should certainly get themselves to the Roland V-Drum UK Championships in Birmingham this week.

The event takes place at the Jam House in Birmingham on Tuesday 23 October, and admission is absolutely FREE. Craig Blundell and Rhythm editor Chris Barnes will be on the judging panel for what promises to be an evening packed with plenty of impressive performances by some of the country's most talented drummers.

The event is the culmination of Roland's search for the brightest talent within these shores to represent the UK in the second V-Drum World Championships. The winner of the UK heat will go on to compete in the World Championship final at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2013.

The event also sees the Boss Loopstation World Championship, so that's two great competitions for the price of, well, nothing! What are you waiting for, apart from Tuesday night to come around?