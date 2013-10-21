The Week In Drums: Lars, Tommy and Soda Stream!

It seems that Metallica have so many arse-kicking riffs that they might sell their cast-offs, according to motor mouthed-drummer Lars Ulrich.

Lars told The National: "We have more riffs than we know what to do with. We talked about setting up a special riff thing, where maybe we could share some of these riffs with others, like an eBay kind of thing for leftover riffs. Some of them are actually quite decent, but we won't be able to use all of them."

Lars flogs his fizz

Oh, and that's not all Lars has been up to. As a member of the world's biggest metal band, Lars loves nothing more than supping down 70s flash in the pan (or so we thought) drinks craze Soda Stream. He downs it by the pint, probably. He loves it so much that he's just auctioned off a signed Soda Steam for charity. The retro device was sold on eBay for $710 in aid of the 5 Gyres environmental charity.

Mötley RIP?

And from one rock titan to another - Tommy Lee has confirmed that Mötley Crüe's next tour will be their last. In a recent video posted by Lee online, he said: ""he farewell tour is next. This will be it. Our guitar player,Mick, he has a spinal disease that's slowly fusing his vertebrae together. It's one of those things that's treatable, but not curable. So it's just progressively getting really worse and it's painful for him, so he doesn't wanna tour much longer. I can't say I blame him… The last thing we ever wanna do is go out running on two cylinders with some hired guy playing guitar; that's just wack. So we wanna go out with one big hurrah with the original guys and be done with it."