The drumming wisdom of Paul Cook

This week marks 38 years since the release of the Sex Pistols' incendiary debut album, Never Mind The Bollocks.

The record sparked a musical and cultural sea change all around the world, helping to bring punk into the mainstream. But, what often gets forgotten amongst the filth and the fury is that there was some fine playing behind the controversy.

Pistols drummer Paul Cook was one such accomplished player. While the teenage Cook was certainly no Vinnie, he was far from a punk rock basher. Take the perfectly-judged hats on God Save The Queen, the crash-laden Anarchy in the UK, or the tribal toms of Pretty Vacant - these hit singles were all powered by Cook's thoughtful kit work.

As we pay tribute to this oft-overlooked drum hero, we turn the spotlight over to the man himself as he shares a few words of wisdom.