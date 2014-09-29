The 30 most influential prog drumming albums

Moving Pictures (1981)

Your winners by a country mile, Neil Peart and Rush are the prog heavyweight champions as chosen by Rhythm and MusicRadar readers.

After their progressive proclivities reached a zenith on the albums A Farewell To Kings and Hemispheres, Rush showed signs of moving away from epic compositions towards more radio-friendly rock on 1980’s Permanent Waves.

But it was on Moving Pictures that their new direction reached fruition as Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart proved they could write radio-friendly hits that were still musically rich and satisfyingly complex. The group recorded the album at Le Studio, Morin Heights, Quebec with Terry Brown who had been Rush’s producer since their second album Fly By Night in 1975.

Characteristically, Peart came to the recording sessions with every groove, fill and flam meticulously planned out and rehearsed. Seeking to try to capture the sound of the drums the way Peart heard them as he was playing, engineer Paul Northfield experimented with taping a PZM microphone to Peart’s chest to capture the sound from the drummer’s perspective.

The album became Rush’s most successful, reaching Number 3 in both the US and UK charts. It opens with a track that remains a live standard to this day – ‘Tom Sawyer’. As catchy as the song is, the drumming is enormously detailed.

The main verse groove requires Peart to play 16th notes on the hi-hat with his right hand, while the pre-chorus sees him accenting on the bell of his ride at changing intervals.

The track features sections in 7/16, 7/8 and 3/8, although in the live version from the Taking Centre Stage DVD, some of those 7/8 and 3/8 sections are transcribed as bars of 13/16. The big drum break features a bar of triplets played between the hands and feet.

‘Red Barchetta’ sees Peart alternating bars of 3/4 and 4/4 during the guitar solo, effectively playing 7/4 time, while the Grammy-nominated instrumental ‘YYZ’ was born from the rhythm of the Morse Code call sign for Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning in 5/4.

‘Limelight’ provides a case study in making odd-time signatures groove seamlessly together by emphasising the quarter-note pulse. During Lifeson’s solo, which is in 3/4, Peart often plays phrases that run over the barline to smooth out the feel of the odd time. ‘The Camera Eye’ is the longest track on the album, just under 11 minutes, and begins with military-style snare rudiments.

The trio never intended to play ‘Witch Hunt’ live so Peart overdubbed the percussion elements, which proved a challenge when they eventually brought the song into the setlist for the album’s 30th anniversary.

Peart tackled the layered parts with pads replicating the percussion elements, eg: playing a triggered cowbell sound with his left foot, leaving his hands free to play the fills. ‘Vital Signs’ reflects the influence of reggae and New Wave and features a synthetic kick and snare section that Peart has said was inspired by the German electronic band Kraftwerk.

As challenging as Peart’s drum parts can be, he is an extremely physical and powerful drummer who never sacrifices volume and commitment for complexity. Moving Pictures captures the band at a creative peak, confident in their ability to handle complex arrangements even as they expanded the parameters of their sound. Essential listening.