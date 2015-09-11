Slayer's Paul Bostaph: My Life In Music

Gemini - Slayer

“Gemini’ was the first recorded track I did with a band where the groove was really slow and there was a lot of space for the drums to fill in. The phrasing of each fill was so important that a lot more of my personality came out.

“I improvised a lot of that song – I didn’t want to sit there and be like, ‘I want to write down a drum fill and put it here.’ I felt that the track wouldn’t be as exciting and, to me, it would be too thought-out. Maybe no-one else would know that, but I love to improvise and it was a chance for me to improvise nearly a whole song in a recording session.

“I do one drum fill on the song where I go all the way down the rack toms and come all the way back up again. I remember Jeff Hanneman looking at me in the studio and saying, ‘I love that fill because I never know when it’s going to stop!’ I think that defines my drumming.”