Show off your Paistes and win!

Paiste is challenging drummers to show off their metals, and those that do could win a host of awesome prizes.

The Swiss cymbal giant has launched a competition in which Paiste players send in pictures of their set-ups. The drummer judged to have the most impressive rig will win a trip to the Paiste factory in Nottwil, Switzerland, including flights and three night stay for one person.

Runner up prizes are a Signature Precision cymbal of the winner's choice, a set of PST8 Reflector Universal cymbals and a Paiste t-shirt.

Winners will be chosen by Paiste artists and factory staff. The competition closes on 5 December. For more information head to www.paiste.com. Good luck!