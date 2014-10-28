Scottish Drum Fair 2014

Drummers north of the border are in for a treat later this year as the Scottish Drum Fair rolls in to Falkirk. Taking place at St Mungo's High School on 2 November, the event will be headlined by the one and only Steve White.

On a day packed with performances and other treats, Gabor Dornyei and Robin Guy will also take to the stage.

Also, in an opportunity of a lifetime the show will be opened by competition winner, Dave McKeague. A drummer from the North East of England, his YouTube performance wowed voting members of the public, and expert judges alike. He'll perform a 20 minute set to kick start the show.

Now back for its third year, the Scottish Drum Fair runs from noon until 6PM and also includes a huge trade show which will be packed full of star brands, including electronic drum manufacturer Roland, bringing its largest ever display to Scotland.

Event organiser, David Dowell of dD Drums of Falkirk, said:

"After an amazing event last year, we've mixed it up a little to keep things fresh. The competition to find an opening act for the show got a huge response, with over 4,000 votes cast and the drumming community really getting involved. With another great line-up, plus fantastic support from musicians and manufacturers alike, the stage is set for us to have the best event yet."

Tickets cost £10. For more information head on over to www.scottishdrumfair.co.uk.