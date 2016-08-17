Rian Dawson's 6 tips for pop punk perfection

Baltimore’s All Time Low grew up on a balanced diet of Good Charlotte, Blink-182 and rock bands like Foo Fighters with drummer Rian Dawson spending his teen years mastering his craft through marching and jazz band, playing covers and forming All Time Low in 2003 at the age of just 15.

He planned on going to University to study electrical engineering and do a ‘normal’ job. This humble kid was ambitious, but he was also a realist.

It must come as some surprise then, particularly to Rian, that when he welcomes us into his dressing room backstage at the O2 Arena All Time Low is headlining the 20,000 capacity London venue, with Good Charlotte as main support, performing tracks from their latest Number One album Future Hearts.

Not only did Rian and the band’s career take an unexpected trajectory, it also seems that pop-punk is bigger than ever. So, just what does it take to become an arena-filling pop punk drum hero? Read on to find out how Rian became just that.