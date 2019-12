Looking for a new gig? Well, there's a huge one going if you can to Dakota tonight!

Over the next few days Prince will be auditioning new drummers at the Dakota Jazz Club, reports the Duluth News Tribune.

The pint-sized icon announced three last minute intimate shows, the first of which was last night, at which there will be drummer auditions, jam sessions and, rather cryptically, 'surprises.'

The remaining shows will take place tonight [17 January] and tomorrow.