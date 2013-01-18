NAMM 2013: Paiste unveils Formula 602 Essentials

NAMM 2013: Paiste has followed up its re-launch of the Formula 602 series, by unveiling a new sound dimension from 602 Bronze with the Formula 602 Modern Essentials.

The cymbals have been developed in collaboration with Vinnie Colaiuta.

Vinnie had this to say about the metals: "I wanted to take some of that richness, warmth, darkness and a bit of complexity of the Signature Traditionals and combine that with the transparency and stick definition of the existing 602 sound. In retrospect, I think that Paiste Sound Development had a very similar idea. Their vision and my vision were completely in alignment."

The line will include 14" and 15" hi hats, 16:, 18: and 20" crashes, 18" and 22" Chinas, 20" and 22" rides and 8" and 10" splashes.

For more details visit www.paiste.com.