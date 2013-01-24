Image 1 of 3 The DM Dock Kit is a six-drum, four-cymbal drum set based around the DM Dock, a drum module for iPad NAMM 2013: Alesis announces DM Dock Kit for iPad Image 2 of 3 The DM Dock itself at NAMM 2013 The DM Dock Image 3 of 3 Alesis DM Dock kit on the showfloor Alesis DM Dock Kit

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, the world's fastest-growing electronic drum brand, announces the DM Dock Kit, an innovative new electronic drum set.

The DM Dock Kit is a six-drum, four-cymbal drum set based around the DM Dock, a revolutionary drum module for iPad unveiled by Alesis in 2012. The set features four toms, a snare, the Alesis StealthKick drum trigger, a hi-hat, two crash cymbals with choke, and a three-zone ride cymbal with choke.

The DM Dock Kit's rugged steel rack is instantly adjustable with hinged quick-release clamps holding the drum pads and integrated cymbal arms that are easily converted in seconds from boom-style to straight.

Features

Includes DM Dock drum module for iPad

5 RealHead dual-zone pads offer a natural feel: 12 ˝ Snare (x1) + 12 ˝ Toms (x2) + 10 ˝ Toms (x2)

StealthKick 2 compact kick trigger; Pro X Kick pedal

12 ˝ Hi-Hat (x1) + 16 ˝ 3-zone Ride (x1) + 14 ˝ Crash (x2)

Chrome-plated 4-post rack; adjustable snare stand

Building upon the widely acclaimed design of the Alesis iO Dock, the DM Dock drum module harnesses the power of iPad for drummers, giving them a stage-ready device with 13 professional trigger inputs and balanced 1⁄4" stereo main outputs.

Thanks to the WiFi, Bluetooth®, AirPlay®, and 3G wireless connectivity of iPad, the DM Dock empowers drummers to change and enhance their sound library at a moment's notice. With a compatible app, drummers can download new drums, cymbals, even a complete kit to suit any musical style or venue.

Alesis will exhibit the DM Dock Kit along with DM Touch, a percussion app specifically designed by Alesis for the DM Dock. The app allows drummers to create new kits in seconds by simply dragging and dropping drum icons onto a virtual drum kit.

"The power and flexibility of the DM Dock Kit can hardly be overstated," said David Gill, Alesis Engineering Manager.

"We encourage any drummer to come by the booth and try it out; the DM Touch app is the easiest way to customize and experiment with different drum sounds and configurations. Drummers have never had this easy of a workflow, and the DM Dock Kit itself is bulletproof!"