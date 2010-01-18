NAMM 2010: Pearl unveils new Brazilian percussion

PRESS RELEASE: Pearl's line of Brazilian Percussion brings modern refinements and Pearl quality to the traditional Samba musician.

Our Repinique's now feature lightweight yet sturdy steel shells with etched heads, shoulder straps and low rims for incredible playing comfort.

The lightweight wood shell Surdos allow for hours of comfortable play when worn over the shoulder with the provided strap. Now available in 18"x22", 20"x18", and 22"x22" sizes (diameter x depth), Pearl's popular Surdos continue to become the industry standard.

The timbao is a Brazilian conga-type drum made from lightweight fiberglass, and is capable of the extremely high tension utilized in tradition Brazilian ensembles. The Rocar is equipped with brass and steel platinellas, and can be played as a single shaker, or separated for two-handed sonic options.

Caixa

PBCX1206 - 12"x6" Brazilian Snare Drum ($165.00 List)

Repinique

PBR10S - 10" w/ strap ($199 List)

PBR12S - 12" w/ strap ($239.00 List)

Rocar

PBRC80 - ($109 List)

Timbao

PBTB140 - Brazilian Conga Drum w/ Strap ($399.00 List)

