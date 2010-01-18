NAMM 2010: Pearl presents the EZ-Tune Djembe

PRESS RELEASE: Pearl's EZ Tune Djembe is the first djembe ever to combine the traditional look and feel of a rope djembe with the modern functionality of a mechanical tuning system.

Available in 12.5" or 14" sizes, and with traditional oak or lightweight fiberglass construction, the EZ-Tune Djembe provides the incredible low-end response and cutting high-end projection that Pearl djembes are known for, with unprecedented tuning accuracy.

EZ Tune Djembes truly are the future of Djembe construction and function.

Model:

PJF350RX632 - 14" Fiberglass ($449.00 List)

PJF320RX632 - 12.5" Fiberglass ($349.00 List)

PJW140R508 - 14" Oak ($499.00 List)

PJW125R508 - 12.5" Oak ($449.00 List)

For more information, visit Pearl Drums' official site

Information taken from official press release

