Musikmesse 2015: VBL BeBop sets from Pearl on show

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Pearl have announced VBL BeBop a range of kits intended to offer their well regarded Vision Brich Lacquer series at affordable prices.

The resulting smaller configuration results in a compact kit ideally suited to jazz or funk players.

For more info, read on or head over to pearldrum.com.

Pearl VBL BeBop press release

New for 2015, Pearl is proud to introduce the VBL BeBop sets, offering amazing VBL kits at affordable prices. These kits feature Pearl's award winning Vision Birch Lacquer Series drum kits in smaller configurations, a great option for Jazz or Funk players where a compact kit is desired.

Shell sizes include a 12"x8" rack tom, 14"x14 floor tom, and an 18"x14" bass drum. Complementing the shell pack is a matching 14"x5.5" all-Birch snare drum and Pearl's powerful 930-Series Hardware. VBL BeBop kits come stock with Remo Coated Ambassador batter heads to perfectly suit the bop configuration.

Featuring special hi-gloss lacquer finishes such as #253 Vintage Tobacco Burst and #256 Matte Satin Black, VBL BeBop sets 100% Birch shells are constructed using Pearl's Superior Shell Technology. VBL BeBop kits provide professional Pearl quality at an affordable price.

MODEL: VBL984/C