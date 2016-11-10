Mark Zonder talks Warlord, Graham Bonnet and more

You’ve trimmed your kit size down over the years. What led to that decision and how does it affect your approach to playing?

“Well, if it was good enough for Buddy [Rich] it’s good enough for me! It pulls things out of me. I’m using the kick as another tom, more like musical notes, so you develop a style where the kick is not used just on the ‘1’. It’s used within the fills, so it’s developed my independence quite well. It also forces me to be more creative. Not changing notes per se, maybe changing up the phrasing, making groupings that speak musically.

You don’t need nine toms. It’s the stickings and how they coordinate with each other. I always say dynamics aren’t necessarily about hitting.

“I thought with a smaller kit and a double pedal, there was more room. Also, you include-in the electronics, and it just opens me up. On the last Slavior demo, I have a riff where I’m playing the rim of one of the drums. It’s in a break-down. It’s really just expanding. A lot of that came from Garibaldi.

“You don’t need nine toms. It’s the stickings and how they coordinate with each other. I always say dynamics aren’t necessarily about hitting. Some guys think dynamics are just hitting a smaller crash. But the dynamics are making the snare drum sound really loud here because the two notes after it are taps. Now, if I went crash, crash and snare, the snare’s not going to seem as loud because there’s all that other stuff going on.

Keep the pocket. You can still have a pocket in seven.

“To me, coming up with dynamic things, and a space and a feel and a groove, is more important than ‘the riff’. But, I’m also a firm believer in making the groove so cool and unbelievable that you don’t have to play chops and riffs, because your groove is so cool. It’s like a [Jeff] Porcaro thing. On the Slavior record, there’s a song called Another Planet. It’s the left hand playing a cowbell. Simple stuff when you break it down, but when you hear it you go, ‘wow!’

How did you shift gears from that busier style of playing to a more simple approach in Graham Bonnet’s band?

“What a lot of people don’t realise is, my playing with Warlord and Fates Warning and all the hiring I get by other guys to play all this crazy, progressive stuff, that’s not where I come from. I come from meat and potatoes. Bad Company, UFO, The Scorpions – hard rock. I was always a big song guy. Even back in the days of Donovan, Strawberry Alarm Clock and Simon and Garfunkel.

“Things I listened to as a kid, The Monkees, Last Train To Clarksville and Stepping Stone, those were songs, not drum things. I really come from more of a song-oriented point of view. The whole drum thing came about because I had an opportunity and I was schooled and smart enough to go, ‘okay, if we’re playing in seven, this is how you play and keep the groove.’ as much as I’ve had to play all the progressive stuff, I’ve always tried to keep the groove in there as well.

“Keep the pocket. You can still have a pocket in seven. It’s more about a repetitive phrase that people can catch on to than playing a bunch of notes and every bar changing it around. Playing in this band was a nice awakening, to be able to really concentrate on the groove, the pocket and really making it sit. It’s knowing that you’re playing commercial hard rock tunes where it’s kick and snare.

“You’re the guy dictating what’s going on as far as the pulse and really making a move. When you look out there and see the people singing along, you’re the guy driving that. You start playing a little too edgy, it’s not going to feel right. Breaking it down was great. It was a simple four-piece kit, I was using bigger drums. Two crashes on each side, a ride, hi-hat, and a double pedal. It was so simple.

“I could concentrate on the feel and lay it in there and communicate with the other people in the band in making that album have quality, smooth groove, tight sound. It’s funny, but in Fates Warning or Warlord, I never confuse two songs with each other. Commercial hard rock, sometimes you get into that thing of, ‘is the verse two times or four times? Are we going back to the bridge?’ So, it was more memorisation of parts that was nerve wracking. But I went into it, especially with Cozy Powell’s parts, of honouring those parts.”