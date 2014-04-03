Lars Ulrich hopes for new Metallica album in 2015

Lars Ulrich has revealed that Metallica's new album won't see the light of day this year.

The drummer told Argentinean TV station TN that the band's busy schedule means that they are unlikely to hit the studio until 2015.

"We've got some good ideas," he said. "Our biggest problem is not the ideas, our biggest problem is time. Metallica is busier than ever - it just seems like there's more and more going on and the days get shorter and shorter. But hopefully we will be done writing this year. Next year we should record and hopefully have a new record out maybe next year."

Ulrich was also quizzed about his previous statement that he is a Justin Bieber fan, telling the station: "You know, he's a talented kid. He's talented. I mean, obviously, he doesn't make it easy for himsef, and I can only imagine how difficult it must be to have to deal with everybody being on top of him 24 hours a day; I don't wish that upon anybody."