Lars: Fans to choose Metallica Sonisphere set

Hot on the heels of Metallica and Iron Maiden being named as Sonisphere 2014 headliners, Lars Ulrich has revealed that 'Tallica's set will be pretty special indeed.

The motor-mouthed drummer has revealed that 17 out of the 18 songs in the band's set will be chosen by ticket holders in an online vote. The only song chosen by the band will be a brand new cut.

Ulrich explains: "And what could be more fitting on our third Knebworth go-around than to play an all-request set, chosen entirely by the fans? We are soooo excited about the limitless possibilities of our friends picking what songs Metallica get to perform on this forthcoming evening from the nearly 140 songs we've recorded throughout our ride. Who knows what crazy challenges will be thrown our way? Maybe a song that has never been performed live before? Maybe a few deep cuts that haven't been aired in ages? Maybe a couple of your toe-tapping favorites? An obscure cover? Whatever happens, it will be unique, it will be special, and it's all up to you."

Sonisphere 2014 takes place at Knebworth on 4-6 July.