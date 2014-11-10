Kasabian's Ian Matthews on playing live: jazz gigs, arena shows and festivals

The first time I was told by the manager that we were going to play that main stage [in 2007 at Glastonbury] with the Arctic Monkeys, I can’t describe how excited I was. As time passed leading up to it I put it to the back of my mind and then on the coach journey to the site I became so nervous.

I don’t really get nervous, I think it’s a bit negative to get nervous, but I got the nerves and I came out in hives on my face in the afternoon, red blotches. When we went on stage I might as well have been walking off a cliff. Usually, if you are feeling nervous it dissipates in the first tune, it’s gone. We were halfway through ‘Empire’, this forceful tune, and I was on the drum kit thinking, ‘What happens if my arms stop?’ and it ruined the experience for me. If anything that gig taught me about nerve management. I remind myself I’m only there because Kasabian want me there because of the way I play; Kasabian are only there because of the way Kasabian play and the people want them there, and not to be frightened, to beyourself.

One of the biggest learning curves was that first Glasto moment because I’d built it up in my head. When we came back and did the Bruce Springsteen support, it was like, ‘I'm having you! I’m going to go on stage and rip the s**t out of it.’