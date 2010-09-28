Interview: Coldcut on Ninja Tune's 20th anniversary

Matt Black and Jon More talk us through 20 years of Ninja Tune

Remember back in July when we brought you news of seminal electronic label Ninja Tune’s massive 20th anniversary box-set? Well the Ninja Tune XX set is now with us, and the London-based label’s birthday celebrations are well and truly under way.

To celebrate we’ve caught up with Ninja Tune founders, bosses and legendary producers in their own right Coldcut, to talk us through their ten personal highlights from the label’s expansive back catalogue.

The hip-hop/electronica duo, Jon More and Matt Black, formed Ninja Tune back in 1990 to escape the confines of major record labels. Ten years on Ninja Tune - along with its offshoot labels Big Dada, Ntone and Counter Records - has become a cornerstone of electronic music internationally.

Scroll through our gallery to listen to the ten tracks that More and Black have picked as their personal Ninja highlights.

Ninja Tune’s anniversary celebrations continue with a season of special events around the world, check out the full listings here.