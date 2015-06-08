How to be a pop drummer

“I’ve got a hybrid set-up with a Roland pad on the left of my hats. It would be easy to play on that but a lot of what I play has been moved to the pad on my right so that people can see it. It’s about big arm movements and having cymbals five inches higher than I would usually. It’s cool, the look is a strong thing for Charli.

“With the arena shows you have rehearsals with a creative director and they want bigger movements and you have big screens and you’re only playing for half an hour, there’s no time to warm into it. The arenas are fun in their own way though, looking out and seeing a sea of phone lights.

“You’ve just got to go for it. Think what someone wants from you, think why you’ve been hired and go for it. No one will ever say it was really lame when you stood up and clapped while you were playing. It’s no one else’s job to tell you what to do. If it feels cheesy, it might not be, it might look really cool. Expanding your movements doesn’t always look as lame as you think it does.”